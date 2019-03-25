AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi takes a jibe at Narendra Modi's chowkidar campaign, says 'will give PM cap and whistle'

Hyderabad (Telangana): Akbaruddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adding chowkidar as a prefix to his name on Twitter and said that he would provide him with a whistle and a cap if the prime minister is interested in such a job.

Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Akbaruddin said, "I have seen on Twitter where the names have become as 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', 'Chowkidar Amit Shah'. Why only on Twitter? He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card, voter-id and passport."

"We want a prime minister not a 'Chaiwala','Pakodewala'...I am surprised at those who vote for Modi, what kind of person they vote for? If Modi is so interested in being a 'Chowkidar', he should come to me, I will offer him a Chowkidar's cap and a whistle," he said.

Akbaruddin had won from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana. In December 2018, Akbaruddin was elected as floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

