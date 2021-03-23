AIMA releases MAT CBT Phase 2 admit card at mat.aiama.in; here's how to download
According to reports, the test is scheduled to be held on 24 March with strict COVID-19 precautions in place
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the second phase of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021.
Candidates who are set to appear for the national-level entrance examination can visit the official website, mat.aima.in, and download the hall ticket. To access the admit card of the MAT 2021 Phase 2 exam, candidates will need the enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth — at the candidates’ portal of the official site.
The AIMA MAT hall ticket comprises details such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, registration number, examination centre and its complete address, exam timings, and COVID-19 instructions.
The entrance test is scheduled to be held on 24 March, with strict COVID-19 precautions, according to a report by India Today.
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download
Step 1: Visit the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Download CBT (Phase 2) Admit Card’ link available on the home page of AIMA
Step 3: A new window will open. In the space provided, enter the login credentials-- registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Upon a successful login, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference
Candidates can download the admit card via the direct link.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
IIST, AIMA To Implement Campus Dimensions
Campus Dimensions will help to automate the Trivandrum and New Delhi campuses respectively of IIST and AIMA.
AIMA MAT result 2020 declared: Check scores at mat.aima.in using login credentials
The exam was conducted from 21 November to 24 December in an internet-based test, paper-based test and computer-based test mode.
Rich should be taxed more: Chidambaram
Home Minister P Chidambaram, who as Finance Minister had slashed taxes, today suggested that rich should be taxed more even though "many people" would not like the idea.