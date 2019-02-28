AIMA MAT Result 2019 likely to be declared today; candidates can check scores at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT Result 2019 | The All India Management Association is likely to declare the AIMA MAT 2019 result on its official website on Thursday.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on 23 February, 2019, and the paper-based test (PBT) was conducted on 24 February. Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to management schools in India and abroad.

Candidates can check their score by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’.

Step 3: Enter Roll number, form number and month you appeared.

Step 4: Once the AIMA MAT 2019 result appears, download it and keep a print-out of it for future reference.

The MAT is held every three months. The next PBT examination will be held on 5 May, registration formalities for which will begin on 1 March and end on 26 April.

