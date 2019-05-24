AIMA MAT Result 2019: All India Management Association to announce MAT 2019 results today; check aima.in for scores

AIMA MAT Result 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to declare the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) results 2019 today (Friday, 24 May). Once declared, the results will be available on the official website aima.in.

AIMA conducted the MAT 2019 exam at centres across India in the computer-based format on 18 May and offline on 5 May.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how candidates can check and download their results from the official website.

Steps to check AIMA MAT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'AIMA MAT Result May 2019'

Step 3: Enter your registration and roll number and hit submit.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.

As per reports, the AIMA has also introduced an SMS service for candidates to check their MAT 2019 results. For this, candidates have to register their mobile numbers first.

To view the result through SMS:

Type MATS application number and date of birth and send it to 54242.

The results will be valid for a year for admissions to all MAT participating business schools and institutes.

For more details or queries regarding MAT, candidates can email mat@aima.in or call 011-47673000.

