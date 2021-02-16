AIMA MAT 2021: Admit card to be released today at mat.aima.in; here's how to download

The MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) will be held on 6 March, while the admit card for the paper based test will be issued on 3 March

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the MAT admit card 2021 today, (Tuesday, 16 February) on the official portal of MAT AIMA: mat.aima.in.

According to a report in The Times of India, once released, candidates who had applied for the MAT Computer Based Test can visit the official website and download the admit cards.

The report added that the All India Management Association is slated to hold the MAT CBT examination on 20 February. The MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) will be held on 6 March, while the admit card for the paper based test will be issued on 3 March.

According to the official website, AIMA will be available at 4 pm on 16 February.

The website has mentioned that candidates need to carry a self-declaration along with admit card, confirming that the candidate does not have COVID-like symptoms and has not come in contact with anybody who tested positive.

Candidates lso need to carry the hard copy of the admit card, along with any valid original Photo ID. PwD candidates also need to carry a disability certificate issued by a competent authority.

Here's how to download the MAT CBT Admit Card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the admit card link and login with their credentials.

Step 3: Candidates need to download the admit card, read the instructions and take a printout for future reference.

According to a report by NDTV, MAT is conducted for admission to master of business administration and other allied programmes of business schools.