Ailing Pakistani prisoner dies in hospital; 66-year-old was arrested in Kutch after illegally crossing border for fishing

Bhuj: An ailing Pakistani prisoner died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Thursday during treatment, said police.

The prisoner, Mohammad Anin Chaudhary, a resident of Karachi, was lodged at Palara jail near Bhuj town of Kutch district since 2017.

The 66-year-old was arrested by the Jakhau police of Kutch district on charges of illegally crossing the India-Pakistan border in the creek area for fishing, said officials.

According to civil superintendent MM Prabhakar, the patient referred to the hospital was a "stroke patient" and he died during treatment.

"In March last year, he was sentenced to three years in jail by a local court. He was lodged at Palara jail near Bhuj. When his condition deteriorated on 20 February, he was first referred to a hospital in Bhuj and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," said a senior official.

The official added Chaudhary could not recover and eventually died Thursday in the hospital.

