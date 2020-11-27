AIIMS to declare INI CET Result 2021 today, check score and qualifying status at aiimsexams.org

The INI CET 2021 result will be declared by AIIMS in a PDF format and will mention the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the entrance examination

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 result will be declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday, 27 November. Once released candidates can check their score and qualifying status on the official website - aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2021 for admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS was conducted on 20 November. The result will be declared in PDF format.

The INI CET 2021 result will be declared by AIIMS in a PDF format and will mention the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the entrance examination. The result will not mention the name of the candidates, therefore, they will have to know their qualifying status by searching for their roll number in the list.

Steps to check INI CET result 2021:

Step 1: Log on to All India Institute of Medical Science's official website - aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Under the Important Announcement tab on the homepage, press on the INI CET results 2021 link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the INI CET 2021 result will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and check for your roll number in the list.

Step 5: Your roll number will be available in the list if you have qualified for the exam. Save and take a print out of the result for future reference.

That candidates who qualify the INI CET 2021 will be eligible for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.