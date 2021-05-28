The test will have 200 objective type questions and candidates will have 180 minutes to complete it

The revised schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Thursday, 27 May.

As per the new schedule, the examination will now be conducted on 16 June in online mode while aspirants can now apply till 2 June. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on 8 May, but got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The admit cards will be released on 9 June on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. The hall tickets will have various details related to applicants including their name, exam centre address and reporting time.

The latest notification reads, "In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reschedule the conduct of INI- CET for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session".

The test will have 200 objective type questions and candidates will have 180 minutes to complete it. To clear the entrance exam, aspirants will have to secure marks as per the cutoff percentile.

The INI CET is conducted for admission to various PG courses such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) offered by AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Patna, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry, and PGI Chandigarh.