AIIMS Rishikesh releases notification to fill 24 'Assistant Professor' posts; walk-in interviews on 26, 27 June

India FP Staff Jun 22, 2018 13:00:15 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh has released a notification to fill the posts of 'Assistant Professor' in various departments on a contractual basis. The notification can be accessed on the official website: aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS Rishikesh will conduct walk-in-interviews on 26 and 27 June, 2018, for the posts in various departments on contractual basis for a period of one year or till such time the alternate arrangements are made, whichever is earlier.

Representational image. News18

Candidates, who wish to appear for the interviews, may report in person at Committee Room, AIIMS New Delhi on 26 and 27 June, 2018, between 9 am and 10 am along with prescribed proforma and all original documents.

The eligibility criteria, according to the advertisement, is as follows:

-General discipline: The candidate must have a medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act. The candidate must also have a DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with three years teaching and/ or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject of specialty.

-Super specialty discipline: The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act) and DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with one year teaching and/ or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject of specialty.

-Non-medical Candidate: The applicant must possess postgraduate qualification like a master’s degree in the discipline/ allied subject and a doctorate degree of recognised university with three years teaching and/ or research experience in the discipline/ subject concerned after obtaining the doctorate degree.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 13:00 PM

