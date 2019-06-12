AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences to release entrance test scores soon; check at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) will release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result soon. The result for admission to MBBS courses will be uploaded on the exam convener’s website, aiimsexams.org in the form of a merit list and each candidate’s scorecard.

According to the circular of AIIMS Result 2019, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available online on the official website's homepage on 12 June.

The counselling round is likely to start in the first week of July and a total of three phases are scheduled for allotting the seat to qualifying candidates, News18 reported.

Here is how to check your AIIMS Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2- On the homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result scorecard

The national level AIIMS 2019 entrance examination was held from 25-26 May in two shifts each day for granting admission to nearly 1,207 MMBS seats for the current academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.