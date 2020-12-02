AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2020: Registration for senior resident posts start tomorrow at aiimsraipur.edu.in

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 142 vacant posts of senior residents. The deadline for registration is 5 pm on 18 December

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will start the online registration process for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments from Thursday, 3 December. Willing and eligible candidates can apply online at aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Candidates will have to register for the post by 18 December up to 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 142 vacant posts of senior residents. Of the total openings, 64 are for unreserved category, 35 for OBC, 28 for SC, 8 for EWS, and 7 for ST category candidates.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the post should hold a postgraduate Medical Degree - MD/ MS/ DNB/ Diploma in respective discipline from a recognised University/ Institute. DMC/ DDC/ MCI/. State registration is compulsory for the shortlisted candidates before joining.

A report by India Today said that candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 at the time of filling the application form while those belonging to SC/ ST category will have to pay Rs 800 application fee. The payment should be made in online mode only.

The upper age limit for candidates has been fixed at 45 years. There is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview at AIIMS, Raipur. Those who will be selected will get Rs 67,770 along with usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

