Due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or the INI-CET 2021.

The exam was scheduled to take place on 8 May. Candidates, who have registered for the exam, can visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to check the details.

The new dates for the entrance exam will be announced soon.

The notice reads: "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI-CET entrance examination schedule in May 2021."

This exam is conducted for admissions to the postgraduate medical courses which include MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS for the July session.

Recently, AIIMS also postponed the Supplementary exams and Practical tests.

Earlier, AIIMS had uploaded the INI-CET application status for candidates to check their forms so that they can make the required changes. The last date to do so was 23 April. Meanwhile, applicants whose application forms have been rejected will get a notification on their online portal.