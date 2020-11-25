AIIMS PG stage 1 result 2021 declared at aiimsexam.org; submit documents by 29 Nov

Those who cleared the AIIMS PG stage 1 exam will now sit for stage 2 exam to apply for departmental clinical/practical/lab-based assessment

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Stage I result for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021 session.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their score and qualifying status at aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS Stage I examination was conducted on 20 November. Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for Stage II and appear for departmental clinical/practical/lab based assessment that will be conducted only through video conferencing mode.

The details of video conferencing platform and timing of the assessment will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email address by the respective departments.

The result has been declared in PDF format. Shortlisted candidates will be required to upload the scanned copies of their documents on the official AIIMS website through My Page using their credentials to login.

Candidates will have to upload documents by 29 November up to 5 pm. Those who miss the submission date will be barred from taking the exam.

Steps to check AIIMS PG stage I result 2021:

Step 1: Log on to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi's official website — aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under Important Announcements, click on the link that reads, "Stage-I Result of DM/MCh/MD Hospital Administration Courses (January 2021 Session) Entrance Examination"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a PDF document will open on your screen

Step 4: The course-wise result will be available on the page. Check for your roll number in the document

Direct link to check AIIMS PG stage: I Result 2021: https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/DMJN21-STAGE-1-RSL-NET.pdf

Shortlisted candidates will be required to upload documents including date of birth certificate, graduation certificate, post-graduation certificate, senior residency certificate.

They also need to upload certificate/documents in support of Ex-Army Personnel/Ex-Serviceman/Commissioned Officer including ECO, SSCO, any other certificate/ document as mentioned in the prospectus for the respective fellowship programme courses, and institution preference choice form.