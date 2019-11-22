AIIMS PG Result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences to release PG result for January session soon on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG Result 2019| The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the result for the admission to postgraduate (PG) courses for the January session soon on its official website – aiimsexams.org. Candidates can also check the details of the seat positions in AIIMS which is available on the official website.

The computer-based entrance test for the January session was conducted on 17 November 2019. Details of the counselling process and its schedule will be notified separately on the website later. AIIMS will tentatively start the seat allocation process on 2 December 2019, noted The Times of India.

How to check the Final seat position January 2020 session:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS – aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the option 'Final seat position for MD/MS/DM(6yrs)/M.Ch.(6yrs) and MDS for January 2020 session' on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF with the final seat position will appear

The candidates who qualify for a seat will have to visit the respective AIIMS for further verification. All the selected candidates will also have to undergo a medical examination to ensure they physically fit to join the course.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.