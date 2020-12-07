AIIMS PG 2021 final result for admission to DM, MCh, MD courses declared; check merit list at aiimsexams.org

Admission of shortlisted candidates is subject to fulfillment of all the eligibility criteria including three years requisite tenure and qualifying degree by 31 January, 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the final result of DM, MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) January 2021 entrance examination on the official website — aiimsexams.org.

The online (Stage-I) entrance exam was conducted on 20 November and Departmental Clinical, Practical, Lab-based Assessment (Stage-II) was held between 2 and 4 December. The result has been declared merit-wise.

Candidates have been selected for admission to DM, MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021 session in different departments of AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh.

Admission of shortlisted candidates is subject to fulfillment of all the eligibility criteria including three years requisite tenure and qualifying degree by 31 January, 2021. In case of tie, the older candidate has been placed above the younger in merit.

Along with the result, AIIMS has also released a consent form. A scanned copy of the form will have to be sent by candidates to aiims.reg.sracad@gmail.com by 19 December.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to furnish all the required documents at the time of reporting. These documents include offer letter, seat allocation letter, final registration slip, admit card, mark sheet of MBBS or BDS first, second and third professional exam.

They will also have to submit MBBS or BDS degree certificate, internship completion, registration certificate issued by MCI, Class 12 and 10 certificates.

Steps to check AIIMS PG result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the Academic Courses, tap on the link that reads, "Final Result of DM/MCh/MD (Hospital Administration) Jan 2021 Entrance Examination."

Step 4: The result will open in PDF format.

Step 5: Check for your roll number in the document before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check AIIMS DM, MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) January 2021 Entrance Examination result