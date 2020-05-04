AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam to begin from 6 June, students can check details at aiimsexam.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi has released the revised schedule of the AIIMS postgraduate (PG) entrance examinations for the July 2020 session.

AIIMS will conduct the PG entrance examination for MD/ MS/ MDS/ M. Biotechnology/fellowship programme between 6 and 12 June 2020.

Theory examinations for MD, MS and MDS will be held on four days: 6 June, 8 June, 10 June and 12 June.

The theory paper for M.Biotechnology will be held on 6 June, 8 June and 10 June.

The total duration of all the theory examinations will be three hours. The exam will start from 9:30 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. Theory papers will be conducted at various centres within the AIIMS-New Delhi campus.

Candidates can check the details for the AIIMS PG entrance examination 2020 at aiimsexam.org. For other updates applicants must regularly check the ‘Student Tab’ on the official website.

The tentative dates for the practical, clinical and viva-voce exams are likely between 16 June and 25 June.

AIIMS has also released the eligible candidate list of postgraduate MD/ MS/ MDS/ M.Biotechnology/ Fellowship programme.

Candidates have to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration which is 8 May. Those appearing for the examination should carry their admit card and identity card with them.

