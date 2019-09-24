AIIMS Nursing Officer Result declared: Candidates can visit aiimsexams.org; document verification date to be out soon

AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 declared | All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has declared the result for written examination conducted to recruit nursing officers on its official website - aiimsexams.org.

The selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination and document verification. The dates for verification of original certificates and documents will be notified later.

Candidates can check the AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘Recruitment Tab’.

Step 3: A new window will open where you need click on 'Nursing Officer'.

Step 4: Click on ‘Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi & Four Central Govt Hospitals (RML, VMMC, LHMC & KSCH)’.

Step 5: Enter Candidate ID, password, captcha code and click on login button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

AIIMS conducted the nursing exam on 15 September to fill 503 vacant seats in four Delhi hospitals which include AIIMS Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and Kalawati Saran Children Hospital.