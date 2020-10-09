AIIMS NORCET results 2020 declared, check your percentile, rank at aiimsexams.org

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) was conducted on 8 Sept to fill 3,803 vacant nursing posts

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) result 2020 has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on its official website aiimsexams.org.

As per a report by The Times of India, AIIMS has published the NORCET 2020 Provisional Merit List on the basis of performance in online computer-based test (CBT) exam that was conducted on 8 September.

Candidates have been given percentile score on the basis of their performance in NORCET.

According to a report by Times Now, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3,803 vacant nursing posts in AIIMS.

“NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of ₹ 9300-34800 with Grade pay of ₹ 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 106/2020 dated 05.08.2020,” AIIMS had notified to candidates.

The total marks of the written exam comprised of 300 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and candidates were given a composite time of three hours to finish the paper. There was a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the final selection from all qualified candidate will be made by online allocation. The procedure and updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be updated on the official website.

Steps to check and download AIIMS NORCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to AIIMS, New Delhi website - aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Under important announcements on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the result will open as a PDF document.

Step 4: Look for your roll number, percentile, rank on the page.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to check AIIMS NORCET 2020 result- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hLrDCokC4xzkYYaxWDolMPLiSlJFt34a/view