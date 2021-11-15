AIIMS NORCET 2021: Admit cards to release soon at aiimsexams.ac.in; here's all you need to know

Examination for AIIMS NORCET 2021 will be conducted on 20 November

The admit cards for the All India Institute of Medical Science Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 are to be released soon by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). After their release, candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

The procedure to download AIMMS NORCET 2021 admit card is as follows:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Click on the link for the AIIMS NORCET 2021 hall ticket

Key in your details required to login to the portal

The AIIMS NORCET 2021 hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check the admit card for any discrepancy and keep a copy of admit card for future use

Examination for AIIMS NORCET 2021 will be conducted on 20 November. There will be negative marking in the AIIMS NORCET 2021 examination where 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The examination duration is three hours and it will consist of 200 multiple choice questions. Each question will have four alternatives and candidates have to select the right answer.

For a candidate to qualify the AIIMS NORCET exam, they have to score at least 50 percent if they belong to the Unreserved category or the Economically Weaker Section. Those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) need to obtain 45 percent marks and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe need to secure 40 percent marks.

Candidates are required to bring a printout of their AIIMS NORCET 2021hall tickets to the examination hall along with a valid photo ID proof, failing which, a candidate will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The AIIMS NORCET examination will be a computer based test (CBT) where candidates have to hand over their admit card to the invigilator after completing their exam. If a candidate fails to hand over the admit card, their candidature/performance in the online exam will not be considered.

The exam is being carried out for a total of 678 vacancies where 31 seats are available in RML hospital, 529 seats in Safdarjung Hospital, 29 vacancies are there in Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and 89 seats in Lady Hardinge Medical College.

AIIMS NORCET is conducted for recruiting nursing officers at level 7. The pay band for this post is between Rs 9,300 to 34,800.