AIIMS MBBS 2019 introduces Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration (PAAR) this year; all you need to know

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is scheduled to start the basic registration process of AIIMS MBBS 2019 from 30 November, 2018. This year, AIIMS, New Delhi has introduced PAAR (Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration) facility to fill AIIMS MBBS application form 2019. Admission to 15 AIIMS located in New Delhi Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana is through AIIMS MBBS entrance exam.

Important dates pertaining to AIIMS MBBS

Events Dates Basic Registration Dates 30 November, 2018 to January 3, 2019 Status update of Basic Registration (Accepted & Not Accepted) 7 January, 2019 Correction of deficiencies in Basic Registration for applications which have not been accepted 8 to 18 January, 2018 Final status of Basic Registration for both Accepted & Rejected applications 22 January, 2019 Generation of Code for Final Registration only for those whose Basic Registration is accepted. 29 January to 17 February, 2019 Final Registration: Payment of fees and city choice only for those who have generated Code 21 February to 12 March, 2019 AIIMS MBBS Exam Schedule on May 25 and 26, 2019 1st Shift (Each Day) from 09:00 am– 12:30 pm 2nd Shift (Each Day) from 03:00 pm– 06:30 pm

Understanding AIIMS MBBS PAAR

Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration (PAAR) is the new two-way registration process announced by the authorities wherein candidates have to apply in two stages - basic registration and final registration. The basic registration can be filled by any prospective candidate irrespective of whether he/she will appear for the exam or not. Only candidates who complete the final registration will be allowed to sit for the entrance test.

The basic registration details of candidates will be stored and will be valid for the subsequent year. Therefore, candidates wishing to appear for the exam next year or in a subsequent year need to complete the final registration process.

PAAR allows for the storing the Basic Registration details thus making it enduring, while the final registration is examination year specific. The PAAR facility is being initiated for AIIMS MBBS 2019 onwards and will be continued in the future.

Who are eligible?

Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Foreign nationals can fill the application form.

They must have attained an age of 17 years as on 31 December, 2019. Aspirants who are born on or after January 2, 2003, will not be eligible to apply for AIIMS MBBS 2019.

They must have passed or are appearing for Class 12 from CBSE/Intermediate or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as the core subjects. A minimum score of 60% must be secured by General category candidates, while for SC/ST/OBC it is 50% and 45% for OPH.

Decoding the AIIMS MBBS Registration Process

The steps to fill the AIIMS MBBS application form 2019 are as follows:

Basic Registration

Online registration

Uploading of photograph, signature and left thumb impression:

The scanned passport size photograph to be uploaded should be between 50 to 100 kb in JPG/JPEG/GIF/PNG format in the 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm dimension.

The signature should be uploaded in JPG/JPEG/GIF/PNG format and should be of 20-100 kb. The width and height of signature should be 3 cm X 6 cm.

The left hand thumb impression should be scanned with dimensions of 4 X 3 cm with a size of 20-100 kb and the scanned image must be in JPG/JPEG/GIF/PNG format.

In first stage of online application form which is basic registration, candidates have to fill their basic personal details and upload the scanned images of passport size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression. The process of basic registration is free of cost.

A correction window will be available from 8 to 18 January, 2019 for candidates who wish to correct the mistakes made in the basic registration process. The final status will be displayed on 22 January, 2019.

Once the basic registration is successful, students will be allotted with a unique identification number. Only aspirants whose basic registration has been successful can apply for the final registration which starts with the code generation from 29 January.

Final Registration

Generation of Code

Filling of application form

Payment of registration fee

Choice of city, and,

Printout of filled in application form

In the final registration process, applicants must first input the remaining details like qualification, choice of exam city, payment of fee and printout of confirmation page. Final registrations are from 21 February to 12 March, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS Application Fee 2019

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs. 1500 (General and OBC candidates) while SC and ST category candidates have to pay Rs 1200 through credit/debit cards or net banking.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 May, in computer based mode in two shifts per day. Applicants whose application forms will be submitted successfully will be issued AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 on 15 May. The result of the entrance exam will be declared on 12 June, 2019, in the form of merit list.