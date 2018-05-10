AIIMS MBBS 2018: Admit card for entrance examination released today, check at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for AIIMS MBBS-2018 Entrance Examination on Thursday on the official website aiimsexams.org.

According to News 18, AIIMS, New Delhi going to organise the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 26 May, 2018, and 27 May, 2018, in two shifts at 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm on both days.

The AIIMS conducts the exams every year for 800 plus seats for the MBBS in its nine institutions located at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra), India Today reported.

The results are likely going to be announced on 18 June, 2018.

Steps to download the admit card

-Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

-See, the notification on the right, then click on Academic Courses tab

-Select the specific course to access the details

-Enter login credentials to get the admit card

-Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference