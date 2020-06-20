AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2020: Entrance exam results declared at aiimsexam.org, 1,028 candidates qualify

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination.

Candidates can check their results on the official website - www.aiimsexams.org.

The entrance examination of M.Sc. Nursing Course for seven AIIMS institutes - AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh were held on 11 June.

According to a report by NDTV, the computer-based entrance examination was conducted for 124 M.Sc nursing seats. A total of 1,028 candidates have been shortlisted in the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam 2020.

A report by Careers 360 mentioned that the topper of the AIIMS Nursing examination 2020 has secured 123 overall rank.

Candidates who have qualified the examination are now called for counselling and seat allocation which will be done in an online mode.

A Jagran Josh report mentioned that during the counselling process, selected/shortlisted candidates will be allowed to choose the preferred institute for admission to M.Sc programme as per their rank in the entrance exam.

The result of AIIMS M.Sc Nursing entrance exam 2020 which is in PDF, mentions the candidate’s roll number, category, category rank and overall rank.

Steps to check AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination result

Step 1: Go to the website - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On right hand side of the home page, under Important Announcements tab click on the link that reads - "Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a PDF will open

Step 4: Look for your result by searching for your AIIMS M.Sc Nursing 2020 Entrance Exam by pressing Ctrl+F.

Here’s a direct link to check your AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination result - https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/MSc%20Nursing-2020-1st%20Counselling-Roll-Wise-fnl-without%20name.pdf