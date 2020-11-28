AIIMS INICET result 2021 declared; check rank and seat position at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS has also released the final seat position for admission to post-graduate courses of INIs for INICET 2021 session on its website

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) 2021 on its website - aiimsexams.org. Candidates can check their rank and percentile in INICET 2021 on the official portal.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the INICET for January 2021 session was conducted by AIIMS on 20 November 2020. The examination was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Those who have qualified the examination will be getting admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS] at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

AIIMS has also released the final seat position for admission to post-graduate courses of INIs for INICET 2021 session on its website.

The result has been declared in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Steps to check INICET result 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab.

Step 3: Select Academic Courses.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads, "Result for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2021 session."

Step 5: The result will open in PDF format mentioning roll number, category, rank and percentile of shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Check for your roll number in the list by press Ctrl+F. Save and take a print of the result for future use.

Direct link to check INICET 2021 result: https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/REsult-INICET-net.pdf

To check the final seat position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2021 session, candidates can click here: