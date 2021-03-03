AIIMS INI CET July 2021 session registrations begin; check details at aiimsexams.org
For candidates interested in applying to various postgraduate programmes, the last date to register is 31 March, 2021. Candidates can submit their applications till 5 pm
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released an online notification inviting applications for the combined entrance test (CET) of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) 2021 on its official website.
Candidates interested in applying for various postgraduate programmes are advised to visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org and apply for the entrance exam.
The last date to register is 31 March, 2021 and applicants can submit their online application until 5 pm.
As per an official notice, candidates who had applied earlier and whose registration and other details had been accepted by the authority need to fill the ‘Registration’ and ‘Basic Candidate Information’ forms again.
This is applicable for candidates applying for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 session.
Instead, they will have to submit their application forms using the fresh Exam Unique Code (EUC) generated for the INI CET July 2021 session.
Follow these steps to successfully apply for the AIIMS INI CET July 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab on the homepage
Step 3: Select the link to apply for AIIMS INI CET on the new page
Step 4: Now click on the ‘Registration/ Login’ link available on the left side of the webpage
Step 5: Enter all the required details in the given spaces
Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents, scanned copies of photograph and signature
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Once all the steps have been completed, submit the application
Candidates need to clear the INI CET in order to get admitted to INIs for medical institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, all the new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
PGIMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 senior resident posts at pgimer.edu.in; interview on 8 March
The official notice specified that the job openings are on contract basis work for one year
Indian Medical Association demands explanation from Union Health Minister for 'promoting' Patanjali's untested Coronil
WHO's South-East Asia office clarified that it hadn't reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for treating COVID-19.
Tiger Woods in 'good spirits' after follow up treatment for leg injuries
The 15-time major champion Woods was driving alone on Tuesday morning in a south Los Angeles suburb when his SUV hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.