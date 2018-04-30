AIIMS files police complaint alleging 'miscreants' protesting Lalu Yadav's discharge misbehaved with hospital staff

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that miscreants misbehaved with the hospital staff and created a nuisance while protesting against the discharge of Lalu Prasad Yadav, ANI reported..

The complaint also says that eight to ten unknown miscreants "damaged the glass door of CATH lab from rear entrance gate side resulting in injury to a security guard."

AIIMS discharged Lalu on Monday, saying his condition has improved significantly, even as the former Bihar chief minister alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his discharge. The Rashtriya Janata Dal president also wrote to the institute's director, asking him to continue his treatment at the facility till he recovers fully.

His supporters created a ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS' decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader by "forcing him out" of the premier hospital even though he continues to suffer from various ailments.

During the ruckus, they broke a glass door, abused the security guards and administration officials, hospital sources alleged.

The RJD chief, who has been serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam, was admitted to AIIMS on 29 March for specialised treatment.

The hospital, in an official statement on Monday, said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and as per advice of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues. He is currently stable and is fit to travel."

The RJD chief had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on 17 March over complaints of uneasiness while he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail. Prasad has been serving a jail term since 23 December.

With inputs from PTI