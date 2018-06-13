You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AIIMS director says Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is improving, ex-PM will make 'full recovery in next few days'

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 16:53:09 IST

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health improved significantly.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. AFP

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. AFP

Guleria, who has been Vajpayee's personal physician for years, also said that the former prime minister was expected to make a full recovery in the next few days.

"We are very hopeful that he should make a full recovery in the next few days. He is now showing good improvement and overall, his health is good," the AIIMS director said at a press conference. "He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours."

Guleria also said that when Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital, a team of senior doctors attended to him "immediately", and "he was started on injectable antibiotics". "His respiratory rate and heart rate are all normal," the AIIMS director said.

Earlier, the chairperson of the AIIMS media and protocol division, Aarti Vij, had told IANS that Vajpayee's condition was stable. "He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics," IANS had quoted her as saying. "All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till the infection is controlled."

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday. His hospitalisation triggered VIP visits, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The news of Vajpayee's condition being stable did little to slow the flow of prominent leaders to the hospital in Delhi. Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited him on Tuesday.

Among other leaders who made a visit to the hospital are Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, MDMK leader Vaiko and Union ministers Ashwini Choubey, Vijay Goel and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu also enquired about Vajpayee's health. Health minister JP Nadda, who visited AIIMS on Monday, was again at the hospital on Tuesday. Another BJP stalwart, LK Advani, visited him on Monday.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:53 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores