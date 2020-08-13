AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Online registration for 194 posts of junior residents ends today; apply at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is inviting online application for recruitment to fill 194 posts of junior residents.

The last date to apply for the posts is 13 August.

Candidates can apply on website: aiimsexams.org.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 194 vacancies of junior residents of which 82 posts are for unreserved category, 50 for OBC, 31 for SC, 18 for EWS and 13 for ST category.

Candidates applying for the posts should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI. Only those who have cleared MBBS/BDS (including Internship) between 1 July, 2017, and 30 June, 2020, will be considered.

Candidates who will be selected must have DMC/DDC registration.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the selection will be done on the basis on counselling. The junior residency (non-academic) will be provided first to all the AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates who meet the eligibility criteria.

The merit for AIIMS, New Delhi, graduates will be made on the basis of the aggregate marks secured by them in the I and II and final professional examinations. All the JR (NA) posts that will remain unfilled after allotment to AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be offered to other candidates.

Candidates who will be selected for the posts will be paid in level 10 of pay matrix with the entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month along with usual allowances.

To check other details related to AIIMS, New Delhi Junior Resident (Non-Academic) recruitment 2020, click here

Here's the direct link to apply: http://jr.aiimsexams.org/StudentLogin.aspx