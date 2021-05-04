The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has released a notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officers on a contract basis. Visit https://aiims.edu for more details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has released a notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officers on a contract basis. Those who had qualified NORCET 2020 are highly eligible to apply for the positions. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website aiims.edu. The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is 7 May.

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nursing Officer Posts:

Educational Qualification:

- Candidates should have pursued BSc (Honours) in Nursing from a recognised University or Institute; or

- BSc (Post Certificate)/Post Basic BSc Nursing from a recognised University or Institute;

- or else registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council

- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognised Board or Council and registered as a Nurse or Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council

Experience: At least two years’ post-qualification experience in minimum

Age Limit: Candidates should be maximum of 30 years of age for the desired post

Selection Procedure: Applicants will be selected on the basis of their rank in NORCET 2020 strictly in order of merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents. Meanwhile, the results will be uploaded to the official website.

Salary: Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 28,000 per month as salary

For any further updates or information related to the recruitment drive, candidates can check the official website.