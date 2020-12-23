AIIMS declares INI CET 2021 counselling round 1 seat allotment result at aiimsexams.org; accept seat by 26 Dec

Students who clear the entrance exam are eligible for admission to the Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS

INI CET 2021 counselling first allotment result has been declared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its official website: aiimsexams.org.

The list includes candidates' roll number, rank, category, subject/ specialty, institute allotted and category of allotted seat.

According to a report by Scroll, candidates will have to accept allotted seats till 5 pm on 26 December. They will have to report to the allotted college and complete the admission process by 28 December.

As per Hindustan Times, candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 1 allotment can exercise either of the two options: accept allotted seat or accept the allotted seat and want to participate in the second round of online seat allocation.

Step 1: Open to the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Under the Important Announcements on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session."

Step 3: The seat allotment result will open in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check your roll number and institute allotted to you.

Here is the direct link to check INI CET 2021 counselling first round seat allotment result.

As per the official notification, the claim to the allotted seat by candidates is subject to verification of original documents for eligibility. If a student fails to submit all the relevant certificates with electronic transfer of Rs 3 lakh, his/ her candidature shall stand cancelling.

The documents that candidates will have to submit include offer letter, seat allocation slip, final registration slip, admit card issued by AIIMS, mark sheets of MBBS/ BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams, MBBS/ BDS degree certificate, internship completion certificate.

They will also be required to furnish permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/ State Medical or Dental Council, high school/ higher secondary certificate/ birth certificate as proof of date of birth and caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi.

Students who clear the entrance exam are eligible for admission to the Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.