AIIMS declares INI CET 2021 counselling round 1 seat allotment result at aiimsexams.org; accept seat by 26 Dec
Students who clear the entrance exam are eligible for admission to the Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS
INI CET 2021 counselling first allotment result has been declared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its official website: aiimsexams.org.
The list includes candidates' roll number, rank, category, subject/ specialty, institute allotted and category of allotted seat.
According to a report by Scroll, candidates will have to accept allotted seats till 5 pm on 26 December. They will have to report to the allotted college and complete the admission process by 28 December.
As per Hindustan Times, candidates who have been allotted seat in the round 1 allotment can exercise either of the two options: accept allotted seat or accept the allotted seat and want to participate in the second round of online seat allocation.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/inicet-result-2020-of-1st-round-of-counselling-declared-check-details/story-hRSIoMfFWqcrCofEfx23BI.html
Step 1: Open to the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org.
Step 2: Under the Important Announcements on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session."
Step 3: The seat allotment result will open in a PDF format.
Step 4: Check your roll number and institute allotted to you.
Here is the direct link to check INI CET 2021 counselling first round seat allotment result.
As per the official notification, the claim to the allotted seat by candidates is subject to verification of original documents for eligibility. If a student fails to submit all the relevant certificates with electronic transfer of Rs 3 lakh, his/ her candidature shall stand cancelling.
The documents that candidates will have to submit include offer letter, seat allocation slip, final registration slip, admit card issued by AIIMS, mark sheets of MBBS/ BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams, MBBS/ BDS degree certificate, internship completion certificate.
They will also be required to furnish permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/ State Medical or Dental Council, high school/ higher secondary certificate/ birth certificate as proof of date of birth and caste certificate issued by the competent authority.
The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi.
Students who clear the entrance exam are eligible for admission to the Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Over 560 ill in AP's Eluru due to 'mysterious disease'; AIIMS finds traces of lead in blood samples
The AIIMS experts who conducted a preliminary examination of blood samples found that lead and nickel particulate matter could be the root cause of the mysterious disease, which has claimed one life and left over 561 people sick
Doctors sport black badges, shut non-essential services against Centre's decision to allow Ayush physicians to perform surgeries
The IMA, which is the apex body of allopathy doctors in the country, has demanded the withdrawal of the AYUSH ministry notification, saying integration of all systems of medicine would lead to 'mixopathy'
Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh
The mystery disease saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from fits and nausea.