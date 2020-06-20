AIIMS BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam 2020 result declared; check list of shortlisted candidates at aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has declared the result of B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Examination 2020 on its official website - aiimsexams.org. The exams were held on 11 July.

According to a report by NDTV, a total of 110 candidates have been shortlisted in the examination.

As per the notification, the shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for interview and personal assessment round which will be conducted on 8 July via video conferencing mode.

"The details of the software platform, time slot and procedures will be communicated to the candidates on their registered email ID in due course of time," AIIMS, New Delhi said in a notification.

A report by Careers 360 said that after the completion of the interview round, the authority will release the final result for AIIMS B.Sc. (Post Basic) Nursing 2020 on 11 July.

The examination was conducted for admission to 20 B.Sc (Post Basic) nursing seats at seven AIIMS institutes in India including centres in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

How to check AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing Result 2020:

AIIMS B.Sc (Post Basic) Nursing result 2020 includes details such as the candidate’s roll number, category, and whether the candidate is from one of the AIIMS institutes.

Step 1: Visit the website - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the right hand side, under Important Announcements tab, click on the notification that reads, "Result Notification No.54/2020: Result of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Examination 2020 (Stage-I)"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new PDF, where you can press Ctrl+F and look for your roll number.

Here's a direct link to check the Stage I Result of B.SC. Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Examination 2020 - https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/RESULT-BSc%20Nursing%20(Post%20Basic)-STAGE1-NET.pdf

AIIMS New Delhi has recently also released results of the M.Sc, Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination. A total of 1,028 candidates have qualified the examination.