The application window will open from 18 May and the last date to apply is 7 June

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is set to start the recruitment drive for Senior Resident posts. In total, there are 90 posts available.

The application window will open from 18 May and the last date to apply is 7 June. Once the process begins, aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The recruitment will be valid for a maximum period of three years.

Once the registration window opens, aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ tab under ‘Recruitment’ section on 18 May

3. Register yourself

4. Login using credentials and Start filling the application form

5. Upload scanned copies of required documents

6. Upload scanned photograph and digital signature

7. Submit the form. Save a copy. If required, take a printout

Selection process:

1. A candidate can apply for more than one posts but on different application forms

2. Written tests will only be conducted when the applicants are more than three times the number of posts advertised

3. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the written test and interview

4. The original certificates will be verified after the selection

Eligibility criteria:

1. A candidate should not be more than 45 years of age. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC applicants. For Persons with Disabilities (PWD), relaxation is 10 years for general category candidates, 13 years for OBC aspirants, and 15 years for people belonging to SC/ST category

2. He/She should have a postgraduate medical degree viz MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB recognised by Medical Council of India

3. Those who have completed three years of residency scheme are not eligible to apply

4. For Senior Resident in the Department of Hospital Administration, the maximum age to apply is 40 years

For department-wise eligibility, refer to the official notification: