AIIMS Bhopal announces vacancies for 165 faculty positions; candidates can apply at aiimsbhopal.edu.in till 17 August

There are 155 teaching posts vacant in departments like Biochemistry, Burns and Plastic Surgery, ENT and General Medicine while there are 10 posts for assistant professors in the Department of Trauma and Emergency

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has announced several vacancies for teaching posts in its departments. Eligible candidates can apply online at https://aiims-edu.com/home or visit the official site of AIIMS Bhopal aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

Applications for the posts of professor, assistant professor, associate professor, and additional professor will be accepted till midnighof August 17. A total of 165 vacancies are available at AIIMS.

In a recruitment notification dated 4 July, authorities have detailed the number of posts available, application requirements and the application fees. Any eligible Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) can apply for the posts by filling in the online application form.

There are 155 teaching posts vacant in departments like Biochemistry, Burns and Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, ENT, General Medicine, Microbiology, Nephrology, Nuclear Medicine, Physiology and Urology to name a few. Apart from these, there are 10 posts available for assistant professors in the Department of Trauma and Emergency.

Candidates who wish to apply for multiple posts must fill in separate application forms and pay the fees separately for all the posts they applied for. While the application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 2,000, SC and ST candidates must pay Rs 500, according to a report in the Times Of India. The payment must be paid on-line at the time of submission of application form only. Candidates belonging to the Persons with Disability (PwD) category would not be required to submit any fees.

In case of any query, candidates can reach out the authorities at faculty.recruitment.2020@aiimsbhopal.edu.in or call on 0755-2672334.