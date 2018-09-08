AIEEA 2018 result declared on official ICAR website, check scores at icar.org.in

The results of the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have been declared on the official website: icar.org.in.

The declaration of the results had been delayed by almost three weeks, and the initial date for the release of the results of the AIEEA exam was supposed to be 30 August. The exam was held on 18 and 19 August. The result was delayed as some student were not able to appear for the exam in Kerala, according to India Today.

For admissions to the agriculture universities, only the overall merit rank will be used for admissions. ICAR won't let candidates recheck their answer copies. Candidates can, however, check their OMR sheets and ask for a copy within 10 days from the declaration of the result.

The counselling organised by ICAR will start on 10 September and is slated to end by 28 September. The candidates will be given the admission letter by their universities.

How to check the result:

Go to the official website: icar.org.in Click on the 'AIEEA 2018 Re-examination for UG and PHD' link. Click on 'Application login' and fill in details.

The website aieea.net, which was in use earlier, is now defunct. ICAR has requested the candidates to use only the official website provided.