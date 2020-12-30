AICTE Scholarship 2020 registration ends tomorrow; apply at scholarships.gov.in

Under the rescheduled timetable, the deadline of the second level of verification which is to be conducted by respective state nodal officers is 31 January.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is soon going to close the registration window for AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2020 and AICTE Saksham Scholarship 2020. The last date to register for the scholarship and renew their application is 31 December, 2020.

Hence all the students who wish to apply for the AICTE scholarship are advised to visit scholarships.gov.in. Those who wish to renew their applications must visit aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in.

Earlier the council had extended the scholarship deadline till the last day of 2020, reported NDTV. The last date for the first level of verification of applications and the verification of the re-submitted defective applications has been extended till 15 January, 2021. Under the rescheduled timetable, the deadline of the second level of verification which is to be conducted by respective state nodal officers is 31 January.

The report added that AICTE provides the Pragati Scholarship to female students and the Saksham Scholarship to differently-abled students. Both the scholarships are for candidates pursuing technical courses. These are aimed at encouraging girls and differently-abled candidates to join the technical field of studies.

Here is how you can apply for the scholarships:

Step 1: Visit the official site of AICTE at scholarships.gov.in. Renewal candidates must go to aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for New Registration on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you need to read through all the guidelines carefully and agree to the terms and conditions

Step 4: Thereafter you will be redirected to the registration form

Step 5: Upon filling all the details, click on Submit

Step 6: Following successful registration, an OPT will be sent to your registered mobile number

Step 7: For all the future logins, you will have to type in the OTP to access your AICTE scholarship account

Step 8: An application ID and password will also be generated. Keep those safe and secure

Here is the direct link for AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2020 registration

Here is the direct link for AICTE Saksham Scholarship 2020 registration

According to a report by Data Quest, the AICTE Pragati Scheme for girls is only for those candidates who have a family income below eight lakhs per annum. Also under the scheme, as many as 5,000 female students in the first year of degree level course or second year of degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institutions are eligible for the scholarship. They will receive Rs 50,000 per year to pursue their technical education.