AICTE releases revised academic schedule for 2021-22; classes to start by October

The revised calendar is not for institutions that have already commenced the classes and have completed the admission process as well

The revised academic calendar has been released by the All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Sunday, 15 August for the academic session 2021-22. All AICTE approved universities and institutes are expected to follow the revised calendar. As per the latest notice, classes for first-year technical courses will begin by 25 October. While the newly admitted students must apply for lateral entry admission to second-year courses by 30 October.

The new academic schedule has been released by the council on the official website. According to the calendar, the induction for first-year students and the classes (online as well as offline) for existing students will commence from 1 October.

Take a look at the revised Academic schedule here:

- 13 September is the deadline to cancel admission including full fee refund in PGDM/PGCM institutions

- Admission to PGDM/PGCM programmes in PGDM/PGCM institutes closes on 20 September

- 1 October is the last date for commencement of induction program for first-year students and classes for existing students of technical courses

- For technical courses, the deadline for cancellation of seats with a full refund is 20 October

- 25 October is the deadline for the first-year admissions in vacancies and commencement of classes for them

- 30 October is the last date to take lateral entry admission for new students to second-year courses

In the notification, the council has also requested institutions and universities to follow exam-related guidelines issued by AICTE and UGC from time to time in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The revised calendar is not for institutions that have already commenced the classes and have completed the admission process as well. However, if such colleges decide to admit new candidates after 11 August then they have to follow the revised calendar for cancellation of admission and fee refund.