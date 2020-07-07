AICTE reduces MCA course duration from 3 to 2 years starting academic year 2020-21; check aicte-india.org

The duration of the Master of Computer Application (MCA) has been reduced to two years from three years.

The duration of the Master of Computer Application (MCA) has been reduced to two years from three years. As per a notification by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the decision to reduce the course duration by a year was taken in the 545th meeting of the University Grants Commission held in December 2019 and has now been approved.

“Change in the duration of #MCA Program from 3 years to 2 years w.e.f. 2020-21 has been approved,” AICTE tweeted along with the picture of the notification.

Those who have passed BCA/Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.A with mathematics at class 12 level or at graduation level are eligible to take admission to new MCA courses.

Students who have secured at least 50 percent marks (45 percent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination can apply for the courses.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the students who are already enrolled will not be affected by the AICTE’s decision on MCA courses. These students will continue to complete their course in the three-year format.

The report says that AICTE has so far not allowed any change in syllabus or curriculum for students who will be taking the two-year MCA course.

A report by NDTV mentions that the enrolment numbers in MCA programme has been reducing. In 2019-2020 the number of candidates who took up MCA course reduced by 38,964 in comparison to those who opted for it in 2015-16.