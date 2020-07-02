AICTE permits XLRI to start classes at new campus in Delhi-NCR with capacity for 120 students

The new campus of XLRI currently offers post-graduate programmes in Human Resource management and Business Management.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given the nod to Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to commence classes in their Delhi-NCR campus. The foundation stone for the campus was laid on 16 January, 2017.

However, the institute will make more courses available in the coming years, reported Careers360.

According to Livemint, the Delhi-NCR campus is spread over an area of 36 acres and has been awarded a Gold-level Green Building Certification. It is located in Jhajjar District, at Aurangpur, 25 kilometres from Gurugram.

This year, students applied for XLRI’s Jamshedpur as well as Delhi-NCR campus. The institute released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result for both the campuses in January, reported The Indian Express.

Those who qualify XAT are called for group discussion or interview. The final results have recently been declared.

XLRI offered admission to 590 candidates this year for both the campuses. The Delhi-NCR campus currently has a capacity of 120 students for the academic session 2020-2022, 60 each in both courses.

Fr P Christie SJ, Director, XLRI said, “Nearly 95,000 students appear for the entrance examination of XLRI every year. With the commencement of the Delhi-NCR campus, the institute would augment the intake of students to 600 students. XLRI Delhi-NCR and Jamshedpur campus will have the same pedagogy and curriculum.”

Students in future will also be offered Corporate and Certificate Programmes in entrepreneurship and other industry-relevant short and long term courses.