AICTE issues revised academic calendar; classes for existing students of technical courses to begin from 17 August

This has been done after the University Grants Commission issued revised guidelines on examination and academic calendar for all universities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the year 2020-2021.

As per the new academic calendar, the first round of counseling for allotment of seats will be completed by 5 October, while the second round will conclude on 15 October.

The last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies is 20 October.

The classes for existing students of technical courses except PGDM or PGCM will commence from 17 August. The academic session for PGDM or PGCM (new students) will begin from 10 August, while the classes for existing students of these courses will start from 15 July.

The deadline for students who are seeking admission to open and distance learning course is 30 August and 28 February, 2021.

According to NDTV, the AICTE has revised the academic calendar for the second time in three days. It has asked the institutions to defer classes, if they have commenced. The technical education body has to hold special classes for those who are due to appear for their final year exams.

The UGC has decided against scrapping the final year exams. The regulator has asked universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by 30 September, reported Hindustan Times.

The commission has allowed institutions to choose in which mode, between offline and online, they want to hold exams. Those who will not be able to take tests in September will get another chance as universities will conduct special exams “as and when feasible.”