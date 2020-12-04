AICTE extends deadline for admission to engineering courses across India till 31 Dec

The extension, however will be available in only those cases where counselling and admission had not started due to delayed CET of the state, AICTE member secretary Professor Rajive Kumar said

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all its approved colleges/ institutions/ universities in various states to extend the last date for admission to all engineering courses (diploma, diploma lateral entry, UG and PG) till 31 December 2020.

#AICTE extends the last date for #admission to #Engineering courses upto 31st December, 2020 in only those cases as mentioned in the revised Academic Calendar for A/Y 2020-21. For details👉👉 https://t.co/CdcQxwCvvg@MS_AICTE pic.twitter.com/U1cImRLN6h — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) December 4, 2020

The decision to extend the deadline has been taken due to the late declaration of CET result in some of the states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many entrance examinations, including those for admission to engineering programmes, were delayed this year due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. The government had announced a nationwide lockdown in March to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.

In a notification issued on Friday, AICTE Member Secretary Professor Rajive Kumar said, "The last date for admission to engineering courses is extended up to 31 December, 2020, in only those cases where counselling and admission had not started due to delayed CET of the state."

A report by Times Now said that the last date has been extended after a few states sent representation to the AICTE to review the present date for admission to engineering courses. The AICTE also said that the admission process is extended only if the classes have not yet commenced or have not been started for more than 15 days.

A report by Zee Business said that the extension of AICTE admission 2020 date will directly impact the admissions under the MHT CET 2020. The MHT CET counselling process is expected to start soon.

Abiding by the notice, the engineering colleges in Maharashtra will have to complete the admission process by 31 December 2020.