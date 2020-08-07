AICTE CET 2020: Registration for MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship begins, apply at aicte-india.org

A total of 15 higher educational institutions (HEIs) will offer MBA/PGDM in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development for the academic year 2020-2021.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has commenced the registration process for common entrance test (CET) 2020 on its website - aicte-india.org.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV). Candidates can apply for the exam by 28 August. The exam will be conducted in online mode on 5 September.

The admit card will be issued on 31 August and mock test will be conducted online on 1 and 2 September. The result and list of eligible candidates for personal interview will be declared on 10 September. The interview will be conducted by respective institutes from 11 to 15 September.

Those belonging to general category and OBC male candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. All female, SC/ST/EBC/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

The total duration of the exam is 90 minutes with 30 minutes as preparation time.

A report by NDTV said that some of the basic technical requirements for the exam is that candidates will need to have a computer system with Windows 10, 2 GB RAM, Core 2 Duo, 64 BIT, 20 GB Free HDD Space in 'C' drive, Single plug and play colour Web Camera and Microphone with proper driver installed and working.

Here is the list of the HEIs - http://cet.cbtexam.in/docs/list15.pdf

According to a report by Jagran Josh, MBA/PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) Program is a 2-year full-time course initiated under the National Innovation and Startup Policy of MHRD's Innovation Cell and AICTE. It is an action-oriented and incubation-centric programme.

How to fill the application form:

Candidates need to go to the official website of AICTE - aicte-india.org and under announcement tab, click on the link that reads 'Common Entrance Test on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CET-IE) 2020'. Once they have clicked on that the registration form will open, where one needs to enter name, mobile number, date of birth and other credentials.

Here's the direct link to the registration form - http://cet.cbtexam.in/