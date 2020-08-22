AICTE allows PGDM and MBA colleges to grant admissions on basis of marks in UG courses

The decision of the statutory body will be applicable only for the 2020- 2021 academic year

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the guidelines for admission to PGDM-MBA colleges this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council in its notification has said that PGDM and MBA institutions are allowed to admit the students on the basis of marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner.

A report by Careers 360 quoted member secretary of the AICTE Prof. Rajeev Kumar saying that the decision has been taken so that if the seats are left vacant in management institutes since the candidates were unable to appear for the exam, then on the basis of qualifying undergraduate marks they will be given admission to fill those vacant seats.

The decision will be applicable only for the academic year 2020-21. The main objective of the move is to ensure that the interest of both students and institutions are protected.

A report by Jagran Josh said as per the earlier guidelines of AICTE, admission to PGDM and MBA courses, could be offered by the concerned institute only on the basis of a student's performance in entrance tests.

Earlier, the council use to accept scores for CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT and GMAT as valid to grant admission.

The AICTE has specified in its notification that first preference with regard to admission will be given to those students who had appeared for the entrance examination and qualified irrespective of their scores secured in degree as long as they have obtained minimum marks for the year.

The Council has also said that the states may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling.