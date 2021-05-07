As per the notice, the deadline for the completion of the first round of counselling and allotment of seats is 31 August, whereas the last date to admit first-year students against vacancies as well as to begin classes is 15 September

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released its academic calendar 2021-2022 for the students on the official site aicte-india.org.

As per the calendar, the last date for the grant of approval to technical institutions is 30 June while 15 July is the deadline for the grant of affiliation by the university or board.

The deadline for the completion of the first round of counselling and allotment of seats is 31 August. Whereas the last date to admit first-year students against vacancies is 15 September, the notice adds.

On the same day (15 September), the first-year classes for technical courses will begin.

Earlier, the AICTE had released its revised rules and guidelines for open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. As per previous norms, the council had provided approval of intake in ODL courses with a condition for a maximum of three times the sanctioned intake of a specific programme in regular mode.

“The approved intake for ODL/ online programmes/ courses shall be as per the UGC (open and distance learning mode and online learning mode) regulations dated 4 September, 2020, and as amended from time to time,” the official notice earlier read.

To enrol in an online course, the number of learners should be equivalent to the UGC’s open and distance learning format guidelines.

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases all over the country, the council has ordered all the institutions and universities to follow the AICTE or UGC guidelines during the exam.