AIBE XVI exam: All India Bar Exam likely to be held on 30 May; registration deadline extended till 30 April

The revised schedule of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI has been released on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

A notification released on 30 March stated that the last date of registration has been extended till 30 April. Previously, the deadline was 22 March and aspirants were allowed to fill forms till 31 March.

The new date of the AIBE XVI exam will be 30 May, NDTV reported.

Previously the exam was scheduled to take place on 25 April.

Aspirants can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website Allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, you will find the option ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. Select your state and enter the number. Select Year of Enrollment.

Step 4: The page will reload and candidates will be asked to declare that they are registered with their State Bar Council.

Step 5: Fill the registration form and upload all the documents. Pay the fee to register for the exam.

Step 6: Download your AIBE XVI application form.

Step 7: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference.

The registration opened on 26 December, 2020 and initially, the deadline for the registration process was 22 March. Along with the deadline, the exam date has also been extended. The exam can only be given by law graduates who are registered with their state bar council. AIBE assesses the ability of law graduates to practice law in India.