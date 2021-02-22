AIBE XVI 2021 postponed to 25 April: Bar Council extends registration date; check allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Exam XVI (AIBE XVI) has been postponed by a month and will now be held on 25 April, 2021 instead of 21 March. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the deadline for registration and the date of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021.

The All India Bar Exam XVI (AIBE XVI) has been postponed by a month and will now be held on 25 April, 2021 instead of 21 March. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the deadline for registration and the date of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021. The council has released a revised schedule for the entrance examination on its official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

"This is to inform all the candidates appearing for AIBE-XVI that the date for registration and last date of payment has been extended," reads the notification on the official website.

As per the schedule, the online registration that commenced from 26 December, 2020 will close on 22 March 2021, with the last date of payment being 26 March, 2021. The last date for completion of online form is 31 March, while the admit cards will be released online on 10 April. The exam AIBE XVI 2021 exam will be conducted on 25 April.

According to a report by Live Law, AIBE was previously going to be held on 21 March. The report adds that the Bar Council of India recently decided that the All India Bar Examination XVI will not allow any books, notes or any kind of study materials inside the examination hall.

The AIBE are for duration of three and a half hours. There are multiple choice questions to answer from, with a total of 100 marks. Candidates are required to score at least 40 percent in the qualifying exam. SC and ST candidates have to score at least 35 percent marks to qualify. The council awards certificates of practice (COP) to successful candidates, enabling them to practice in a court of law in India.