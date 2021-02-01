AIBE XV answer key 2021 released at allindiabarexamination.com; report discrepancies in answer key by 7 Feb

BCI has released the entire answer key for the AIBE XV exams for its four sets of question papers

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV answer key 2021 on its official site. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the tentative answer key by visiting allindiabarexamination.com and they can also report their objections, if any.

If the law aspirants notice any form of discrepancy with the answer keys published on the website, they can report the same to the authority within 7 February. However, candidates must realise the seriousness of the issue and be ready to provide supporting documents to aid their objection.

BCI has released the entire answer key for the AIBE XV exams for its four sets of question papers in a single PDF document. This has been done for the benefit of the candidates so that they can find the keys to the answers of all sets together.

How to check the AIBE XV answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official account of All India Bar Exam at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says: ‘AIBE XV answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: The PDF file containing the AIBE XV answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: View, download the document and go through the tentative answer key.

Here is the direct link to check out the AIBE XV answer key 2021

An official notice by the BCI stated that the results of AIBE XV exam are going to be declared in the first week of March. For the exams that were held on 24 January, candidates have a week’s time to report any issue with the released answer key. After that the authority will be releasing the final answer key, followed by the result.