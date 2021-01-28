AIBE-XV 2020: Bar Council of India to release answer key on 30 Jan at allindiabarexamination.com

The results of AIBE XV 2020 will simply be declared as pass or fail and won't include either the total or sectional marks obtained by the candidates

The All India Bar Exam-XV (AIBE-XV) Answer Key 2020 will be releasing on 30 January. Candidates who had appeared for the All India Bar Exam XV can download the answer key from the official site allindiabarexamination.com.

According to a report in Times Now, the Bar Council of India conducted the All India Bar Exam XV on 24 January. This time around law graduates as well as final year law students were allowed to sit for the examination.

Steps to download the AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Bar Council allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads 'AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020'.

Step 3: Candidates need to download the answer key along with the AIBE-XV 2002 question paper for reference.

Step 4: Check answers with respect to each question and verify. Keep a print out for future reference.

Step 5: Raise objections if any as per the format to be released.

The AIBE-XV examinations were held for a duration of three hours and carried a total of 100 marks. Each question carried one mark.

The results of the AIBE-XV examination 2020 result will be released by the first week of March.

According to a report by Careers 360, the result of AIBE XV 2020 will simply be declared as pass or fail and won't include either the total or sectional marks obtained by the candidates. Those who qualify will be issued a CoP certificate which allows them to practice law in courts.