AIBE XIII Result 2019: Bar Council of India to declare scores soon; check allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Result 2019 XIII (13) on 25 February (Monday).

The AIBE XIII 2019 was conducted on 23 December, 2018. Candidates, who have appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The BCI conducted the AIBE XIII 2019 in 40 cities all across India. The candidates were allowed to choose their launguage preference for the exam out 11 options, The Times of India reported. According to the official website, the exam to be declared by 5 pm on Monday.

The admit card was released online by the Bar Council on 19 December. They registrations for AIBE XIII 2019 were accepted till 13 December.

The Bar Council conducted the national-level law exam to award candidates with the Certificate of Practice. The objective of the AIBE is to assess an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. The law examination also checks candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law.

How to check your scores: - Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.

- Click on the link of AIBE XIII 2019 Result.

- Submit your roll number and date of birth.

- Your overall marks obtained in AIBE XIII 2019 will display on screen.

- Save a copy for future reference.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.