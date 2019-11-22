AIBE Result 2019: Bar Council of India announces results of All India Bar Examination, check scores at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE Result 2019| The Bar Council of India (BCI) declared the results of its All India Bar Examination (AIBE) today (22 November).

Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE XIV 2019 exam was conducted on 15 September.

The admit card was released online by the Bar Council on 10 September.

The Bar Council conducted the national-level law exam to award candidates with the Certificate of Practice.

The objective of the AIBE is to assess an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India.

The law examination also checks candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law.

The results of AIBE XIV 2019 for the following centers have been withheld: center code 15 (Visakhapatnam), center code 35 (Bhopal), center code 36 (Jabalpur), center code 53 (Allahabad), center code 54 (Allahabad), center code 55 (Allahabad), center code 56 (Allahabad), center code 57 (Allahabad), center code 58 (Allahabad). BCI says “The matter relating to the concerned center/s is pending inquiry as per the direction of the Honorable Monitoring Committee due to complaints related to the examination held at the center/s. Therefore, the decision of the committee shall be updated and intimated later. “

How to check your scores: - Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.

- Click on the link of AIBE XIV 2019 Result.

- Submit your roll number and date of birth.

- Your overall marks obtained in AIBE XIV 2019 will be displayed on screen.

- Save a copy for future reference.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.