AIAPGET 2020: NTA to release All India AYUSH PG Entrance Test admits card soon at nta.ac.in

The NTA will conduct the entrance test on 29 August from 10 am to 12 noon for admission to PG AYUSH courses for the academic session 2020-21

The admit card for the All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The examination conducting body, NTA, has announced the date of conducting AIAPGET 2020. The entrance test will be conducted on 29 August from 10 am to 12 noon. The exam will be held for subjects including Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani.

As per a notification by NTA, the downloading of admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will begin 15 days before the conduct of the examination. Once available, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from official websites of NTA - nta.ac.in and ntaaiapget.nic.in.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the AIAPGET 2020 admit cards is expected to be released around 15 August. The NTA has advised all the aspirants and parents to visit the official website regularly for updates and latest notification.

A report by Careers 360 said the exam was postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure social distancing, 49 new centres have been added to hold the exam.

The authorities will be conducting the computer-based exam for providing admission to 2,274 post graduate seats in courses offered by various colleges in the country.

AIAPGET 2020 is a single entrance exam for admission to PG AYUSH courses for the academic session 2020-21. It includes All India (Open/other States) and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities as well as Deemed Universities.