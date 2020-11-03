AIAPGET 2020 final answer key released at ntaaiapget.nic.in; results to be declared soon
Candidates who have appeared All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 can check the answer key and match their responses
AIAPGET 2020 final answer key has been released on Tuesday (3 November) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website: ntaaiapget.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 can check the answer key and match their responses.
According to a report by Careers 360, NTA is expected to release AIAPGET result 2020 soon on its website.
In previous, the authorities released the final answer key and declared the AIAPGET result on the same day.
The AIAPGET 2020 result will be declared in a form of a scorecard.
As per a report by NDTV, the AIAPGET result 2020 will include details including candidate's name, date of birth, subject opted, marks secured, All India Rank (AIR).
The NTA will also release AIAPGET dut off 2020 along with the result for all the categories.
Steps to check and download NTA AIAPGET 2020 final answer key
Step 1: Go to All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 official website: ntaaiapget.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, under Downloads tab, click on the link that reads, "AIAPGET-2020 Final Answer Key."
Step 3: A PDF file mentioning the question ID and correct option ID will open on your screen.
Step 4: Match your responses and calculate your probable AIAPGET 2020 score.
Here's the direct link to check AIAPGET 2020 final answer key.
AIAPGET 2020 was conducted on 28 September for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ICAR AIEEA UG and PG, AICE results 2020 declared by NTA; check score and qualifying status at icar.nta.nic.in
Students who have qualified the exam are now eligible for the counselling conducted by ICAR
JNU Admission: JNUEE 2020 final answer key released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in; NTA to declare results soon
The provisional answer key was released on 21 October and students were given time to raise objection by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 for each challenge
NTA announces IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 on ignouexams.nta.nic.in
The IGNOU Open Management Aptitude Test (OPENMAT) 2020 was conducted on 15 September, while the PhD entrance exam was held on 4 October