AIAPGET 2020 final answer key released at ntaaiapget.nic.in; results to be declared soon

AIAPGET 2020 final answer key has been released on Tuesday (3 November) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website: ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 can check the answer key and match their responses.

According to a report by Careers 360, NTA is expected to release AIAPGET result 2020 soon on its website.

In previous, the authorities released the final answer key and declared the AIAPGET result on the same day.

The AIAPGET 2020 result will be declared in a form of a scorecard.

As per a report by NDTV, the AIAPGET result 2020 will include details including candidate's name, date of birth, subject opted, marks secured, All India Rank (AIR).

The NTA will also release AIAPGET dut off 2020 along with the result for all the categories.

Steps to check and download NTA AIAPGET 2020 final answer key

Step 1: Go to All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 official website: ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Downloads tab, click on the link that reads, "AIAPGET-2020 Final Answer Key."

Step 3: A PDF file mentioning the question ID and correct option ID will open on your screen.

Step 4: Match your responses and calculate your probable AIAPGET 2020 score.

Here's the direct link to check AIAPGET 2020 final answer key.

AIAPGET 2020 was conducted on 28 September for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.